Use method public/exchanger/order/create

Name Description Type routeId id route ObjectID partner link partner STRING amount amount in FLOAT fromValues[0][key] key name ObjectID fromValues[0][value] value for this field STRING toValues[0][key] key name STRING toValues[0][value] value for this field STRING routeValues[0][key] key name ObjectID routeValues[0][value] value for this field STRING lang lang client (ru,en) STRING agreement agreement BOOLEAN hideOutData secure out requisites BOOLEAN clientCallbackUrl a callback when the application is completed the client will see a button for return back to the site and the client will be directed to this URL ?status=success or ?status=error STRING ipnUrl instant payment notification url (will be called when the order has changed status) STRING ipnSecret string for create secure hash in ipn url STRING

You can find the documentation for the authorization system in your personal cabinet. More about working with methods and additional data can be found on the

IPN (Notification about the payment request status change)

In order to receive a notification of order status change when creating an order, you need to send additional parameters:

clientCallbackUrl - a callback when the application is completed the client will see a button for return back to the site and the client will be directed to this URL

- hide the recipient's details ipnUrl - HTTP/HTTPS link to notify your server.

The request will be sent by POST method IPN will be sent once IPN delivery is not guaranteed (if the server did not respond to the request it will not be resent)

Example IPN

POST

['Content-Type'] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'





orderUID :Number() - order uid

:String(ObjectId) -order id newStatus :String() - order current status

:String(number) - order in sum outAmount :String(number) - order out sum

:String() - order uid xml_to :String() - order uid

:Number() - unix time ipn notify toValues :Array([{key,name,value}]) - order requisites

Statuses list

new - new order

- new order waitPayment - wait user payment

- wait user payment errorPayment - error user payment (merchant send error)

- error user payment (merchant send error) inProgress - in progress (expects admin or payment of the application)

- in progress (expects admin or payment of the application) inProgressPayout - in line for payment (payment accepted successfully) (if configured in currency auto payment it will be initialized)

- in line for payment (payment accepted successfully) (if configured in currency auto payment it will be initialized) errorPayout - payment error (error occurred during payment)

- payment error (error occurred during payment) hold - frozen (problems with the application)

- frozen (problems with the application) done - order completed successfully

- order completed successfully returned - the order was paid but not all exchange conditions were fulfilled and the means of return to the sender

- the order was paid but not all exchange conditions were fulfilled and the means of return to the sender deleted - order deleted (canceled)

Verification of the request checksum (IPN)

sha256(orderId:newStatus:inAmount:outAmount:xml_from:xml_to:timestamp:ipnSecret)

const stringForHash = orderId+":"+newStatus+":"+inAmount+":"+outAmount+":"+xml_from+":"+xml_to+":"+timestamp+":"+ipnSecret; // example string for hash 5d8e6002b80b7b4cd75a6424:inProgress:2:317.42:ETH:WMZ:1571328406072:SECRET123 const hash = crypto.createHash('sha256').update(stringForHash).digest('hex') // example hash af3acf947e6f0e0f2c267e300b8582e504dba12d1f2d058652b7414163c09f48

Payment control

If you need to control the status of requests, create them using authorization, then all requests will be reflected in your personal cabinet; You can save the UID of the request and secret and manually go to the request by specifying this data in the address bar

